Patwari suspended after video taking bribe goes viral

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Saturday ordered the suspension of a Patwari of the Revenue Department after a video went viral on social media in which the Patwari can be seen taking money from a man.
In the video, it has been claimed that the Patwari restored to corrupt practices and took money from the man for clearance of some files.
Taking note of this viral video, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal ordered the suspension of Patwari Sialsui Halqa, Javed Iqbal Wani.
“He shall remain suspended pending inquiry to be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rajouri who will submit a detailed report within a week,” an official said in reference to the order issued by DC Rajouri.
The suspended official has been attached to the office of ADC Sunderbani.