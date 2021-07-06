PC hopes delimitation exercise to be just, fair

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Tuesday said that it believes that it should meaningfully cooperate and contribute in the delimitation exercise being undertaken by the Delimitation Commission constituted for purposes of delimiting the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

A memorandum presented by the PC to the Delimitation Commission said the party was pleased to submit a memorandum for consideration and attention of the commission with the hope that the submissions made in it would be given due regard by the commission while delimiting and redrawing the boundaries of the assembly constituencies.

“Each constituency in a state is so delimited that the population of all constituencies is, so far as practicable, the same throughout the State.