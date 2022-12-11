PC will play pivotal role for welfare of J&K: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said that in the coming years the his party would play a pivotal role in contributing to the welfare and politics of J&K.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here in connection with the joining of Manzoor Ahmed Wani, former National Conference leader from Khan Sahib in Peoples Conference Wani was welcomed into the fold by Lone. Party General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari, senior leaders Syed Basharat Bukhari, Abid Ansari, Hilal Ahmed Rather and Mushtaq Ahmed Lone were also present on the occasion.

Wani is a former contesting candidate from Khansahib who secured around 16000 votes in 2014 Assembly Elections.

While welcoming him into the fold, PC President Sajad Gani Lone said that Wani has a lot of struggle behind him and is widely respected for the work he has done for his people.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Manzoor Sahib into our party. We are very happy that he has joined us and our party will benefit immensely from his experience. I am hopeful that this caravan of change will get stronger and play a constructive role in the extraordinary situation in J&K and navigate it through the troubled waters”, he said.