PCB starts first e-waste collection drive across Kashmir

Srinagar: To decrease the electronic waste pollution, J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB) has started the first-ever door-to-door waste collection of discarded gadgets and devices.

Recently, people in Kashmir are being informed about the e-waste collection project through ads in the media.

Speaking about the initiative, PCB Member Secretary B M Sharma said electric waste was one of the most-challenging issues owing to the massive impact it has on the ecology. He said that the drive was meant to create awareness among the individuals and the bulk of consumers about the hazards of e-waste disposal unscientifically and the facilities to save the environment.

“We hope to generate mass awareness about how the e-waste damages the fragile ecosystem of J&K but now there is a body at their doorsteps to help them be environment-friendly with the massive bulk of waste from their gadgets and devices,” he said.

PCB Senior Scientist Anuradha Gupta said that India was the third-largest producer of electronic waste.

She said a huge quantity of e-waste was brought into the country in the guise of second-hand computers and electronic items and most people were unaware of how this posed a risk to the environment.

Gupta said that most consumers would either keep the scrap of electronics stored in their homes or dispose it of with a scrap vendor.