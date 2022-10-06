PCCF visits South Kashmir; inspects demarcation, development works

Dr Gera also inspected Compartment No 16 a/L Gogaldar, Mattan Range of Lidder Forest Division, which has been adopted by the PCCF as per directions of MoEFCC, Government of India for its development and management under Forest Patch Adaption policy for Forest officers. The PCCF took review of ground preparations being made on the site and directed for execution of afforestation works as per the approved works programme.

On the occasion he kick-started the plantation program in this upcoming plantation unit by planting Blue Pine sapling. He also directed for development of a new 12 km long trekking route in this area connecting this forest with Pahalgam.

Later during the day, the PCCF inspected the Environmental Awareness Centre, Zawoora in Shopian Forest Division where he addressed members of the Forest Rights Committee, Village Forest Committees and other locals.

In his address, the PCCF informed that J&K Forest department is committed for upliftment of Tribal and other forest fringe communities through various initiatives of the Government in the UT of J&K. On this occasion, the PCCF distributed livelihood kits/items amongst Self Help Groups under the Centrally Sponsored Green India Mission.