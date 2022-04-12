PCPG meet organised

During the meeting, the officer briefed the participants about cyber threats/activities including credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking etc.

He also sought cooperation of people in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society, particularly menace of drugs.

He also advised the participants to install CCTV cameras at all the commercial establishments/shops. This will act as strong deterrence to all the anti-social elements, who indulge in committing such atrocious crimes.