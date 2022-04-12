PCPG meet organised

Sopore: As a part of Public outreach programme, Police in Sopore facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at police post fruit Mandi.
The meeting was chaired by SDPO Sopore Furqan Qadir along with SHO PS Sopore, Incharge PP Fruit Mandi and other officers. The meeting was attended by Traders Federation Sopore, Sarpanchs, Panchs, Nambardas and other respectable people of the area.
During the meeting, the officer briefed the participants about cyber threats/activities including credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking etc.
He also sought cooperation of people in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society, particularly menace of drugs.
He also advised the participants to install CCTV cameras at all the commercial establishments/shops. This will act as strong deterrence to all the anti-social elements, who indulge in committing such atrocious crimes.
The participants in the meeting assured their full co-operation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.