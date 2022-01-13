PCPG meetings held in Sopore, Pulwama

The participants in the meeting assured their full co-operation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.

Meanwhile, police in Pulwama facilitated a PCPG meeting at Police Station Pulwama.

The meeting was chaired by SHO PS Pulwama Insp. Basharat Ali. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens of town Pulwama and large number of Numberdars, Chowkidars, traders Association, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, the participants highlighted various issues faced by them.While addressing the participants, the chairing officer assured them full cooperation in resolving the genuine problems pertaining to Police in shortest possible time while the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned at an earliest.