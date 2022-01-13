PCPG meetings held in Sopore, Pulwama

Srinagar: As a part of Public outreach programme, Police in Sopore facilitated a PCPG meeting at Police Station Bomai. The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols, police said.
The meeting was chaired by SHO PS Bomai Insp Imtiaz Ahmad, besides other police officers were also present. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens of Bomai, Tujjar, Traders union and other adjoining areas.
During the meeting, the participants highlighted various issues faced by them. While addressing the participants, the chairing officer assured them full cooperation in resolving the genuine problems pertaining to Police in shortest possible time while the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned at an earliest. The chairing officer also sought their cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the area. The participants were also briefed about the apprehensions of spread of Covid-19 and were requested to spread awareness among masses to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), police said in a statement.
The participants in the meeting assured their full co-operation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.
Meanwhile, police in Pulwama facilitated a PCPG meeting at Police Station Pulwama.
The meeting was chaired by SHO PS Pulwama Insp. Basharat Ali. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens of town Pulwama and large number of Numberdars, Chowkidars, traders Association, a police spokesman said.
During the meeting, the participants highlighted various issues faced by them.While addressing the participants, the chairing officer assured them full cooperation in resolving the genuine problems pertaining to Police in shortest possible time while the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned at an earliest.
The participants were also briefed about the apprehensions of spread of Covid-19 and were requested to spread awareness among masses to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB),”the statement added.