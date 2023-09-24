PCPG meetings organised in Kulgam to foster police-public cooperation

Kulgam: In order to bridge the gap between Police and public, Police in Kulgam have facilitated Police community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings at Police Station Kulgam, Police Station Devsar, Police Station Qazigund, Police Station Kund, Police station Manzgam and Police Post Frisal.

The meetings were chaired by respective jurisdictional officers and were attended by prominent persons, youth, Auqaf committee members, chowkidars, numberdars, and other respectable people.

Participants while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the process of organising such events in the district by police department in which an opportunity is provided to highlight the prevailing issues of the society and seek their redressal for the betterment of all. The officers present in the meetings gave a patient hearing to their issues and assured them that their issues which are pertaining to other departments will be taken up immediately with the concerned officers for appropriate action besides; issues related to Police will be resolved on priority.