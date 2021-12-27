PDC’S 79TH BOD MEET | ACS Finance approves measures for improving power generation, supply

Jammu: Chairing the 79th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of J&K Power Development Corporation (PDC), Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Atal Dulloo approved a slew of decisions to improve both generation and supply of electricity in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that it was the first BoD by Dulloo as chairman of the board constituted by the PDC.
Dulloo impressed upon the corporation to meet deadlines set for the completion of several projects under execution.
He asked them to take the standards of professionalism a notch higher in running the affairs of the corporation.
The board in its full quorum took several decisions for making quality and reliable power supply available to the consumers of J&K.
It gave suggestions to the PDC for making it's functioning better.
The board noted the requirement of the signing of agreement and modalities for handing over of Sawlakote (1856 MW) HEP for its early development and commissioning.
It was given that the development of this HEP would resolve the power crisis in the UT to a larger extent.
The BoD also noted agenda item for extension in favour of Project Management Consultant till December 2023 for main works and till December 2024 for defects liability period to complete the 37.5 MW Parnai HEP.
This was approved on the precondition that it would be first vetted by the MD-led committee set by the corporation without escalation of price whatsoever.
The board resolved that PDC should engage the consultant for the preparation of DPR to develop the dedicated transmission line required for the power evacuation from Kirthai-I HEP.
This is going to add energy to the power kitty of J&K to be supplied to the end consumers eventually.
The board also resolved to accord approval to the operation and maintenance of solar standalone systems in working conditions developed by IIT Madras.
This would be technically approved by a 4-member committee comprising engineers and PDC management.
These systems once installed would provide electricity to all the 54 unelectrified villages in J&K and Ladakh, benefitting 10,122 households.
Further, the concerned Deputy Commissioners were asked to identify dark spots in their respective districts to install solar systems for lighting them with those available with the corporation.
The corporation was directed to make an inventory of these systems with their updated status and condition, as noted in the BoD meeting.
The board extended time to EPC and PMC in respect of Dah and Hanu HEPs of 9 MW each including the 66KV transmission line now in Ladakh without any escalation in cost.
The executing agency was asked to complete within this period to evade the possibility of any liquidity damages to be charged thereafter by the corporation.
Moreover, the BoD also passed the resolution for inclusion of the names of ACS Finance Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, PDD, Nitishwar Kumar; Administrative Secretary, PD&MD, Sushma Chauhan and Director Finance, JKPDC, Santosh Kumari as new directors on the board constituted for J&K Power Development Corporation.