PDC’S 79TH BOD MEET | ACS Finance approves measures for improving power generation, supply

Jammu: Chairing the 79th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of J&K Power Development Corporation (PDC), Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Atal Dulloo approved a slew of decisions to improve both generation and supply of electricity in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that it was the first BoD by Dulloo as chairman of the board constituted by the PDC.

Dulloo impressed upon the corporation to meet deadlines set for the completion of several projects under execution.

He asked them to take the standards of professionalism a notch higher in running the affairs of the corporation.

The board in its full quorum took several decisions for making quality and reliable power supply available to the consumers of J&K.