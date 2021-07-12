PDD casual labourer critically injured in Baramulla

Srinagar: A casual labourer of the Power Development Department (PDD) was critically injured while repairing a high tension line in Kralweth Kunzer in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, official sources said Monday.

They said that the labourer identified as Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Malpoora Kunzer was immediately shifted to Public Health Centre Kunzer wherefrom he was shifted to SMHS hospital for specialised treatment.

Police said that Ganie got electrocuted and suffered critical injuries.

He said, as per the doctors, his condition was serious