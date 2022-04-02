PDD daily wager faces dire time after losing both arms

Rajouri: A daily wager, Mohammad Saleem son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Thudi Jawahar Nagar, is facing a dire time after losing both arms.

For the last seventeen years he has been serving in the Power Development Department, now Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, as daily wager and is facing a dire time after he lost both his arms in an electricity accident two months ago.

Saleem, who has two young sons and a daughter besides a wife, lives in his semi kacha house at Thudi in Jawahar Nagar locality of Rajouri town.