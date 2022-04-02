PDD daily wager faces dire time after losing both arms

Rajouri: A daily wager, Mohammad Saleem son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Thudi Jawahar Nagar, is facing a dire time after losing both arms.
For the last seventeen years he has been serving in the Power Development Department, now Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, as daily wager and is facing a dire time after he lost both his arms in an electricity accident two months ago.
Saleem, who has two young sons and a daughter besides a wife, lives in his semi kacha house at Thudi in Jawahar Nagar locality of Rajouri town.
"I have been serving in the Power department as a daily wager for the last seventeen years and presently I am receiving a meager honorarium of Rs sixty seven hundred and fifty rupees." Saleem said.
Recounting the ill fated day of 23 January this year, Saleem said that at around 5 a.m. on that day he received a call from his seniors in the department that some fault has developed in the power feeders of Jawahar Nagar locality due to which electricity in entire area remains snapped.
"It was a call to come for restoration purposes after which field officials including me reached the site where restoration work was required." he said adding that he worked for several hours that day and at around 11 am climbed an electric pole and received severe power shock.
“Soon after climbing on the power pole I received a strong electric shock and fell unconscious." Saleem said adding that he gained consciousness after a gap of six days when he was operated upon at a private hospital in Amritsar.
"I have lost both my arms as doctors amputated these to save my life,” he said.
"From my condition you can easily assume that I can never be like I was earlier and will have to spend my rest of the life in the state of helplessness,” the victim said.
He said that the government has done nothing for his treatment and help.
"I just demand from the Jammu and Kashmir Government to regularise my services so that I can properly feed my family or to provide employment to my two unemployed sons so that they can properly take care of us." he appealed.
Executive Engineer JPDCL Rajouri division, Mohammad Hassan, said that the case for employment as a special case to one of the son of the victim will be forwarded to the government.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said that “we provided a financial aid of one lakh rupees to the victim's family for her treatment.”
" We are processing a case of providing benefits under Mission Youth to one of the family members of the victim," he said.