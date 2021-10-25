PDD employee dies repairing electric line in Baramulla

Baramulla: An employee of the Power Development Department (PDD), Baramulla died while repairing an electric line in Baramulla old town on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, 25, of Hajibal, Baramulla.
The incident happened when Lone was repairing an electric wire and power supply suddenly got restored, resulting in Lone receiving an electric shock and falling from the electric pole.
He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla where he succumbed.
Meanwhile, locals have appealed to Baramulla district administration to initiate an inquiry into the incident to ascertain why power was restored when the employee was repairing the electric wire.