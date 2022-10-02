PDD temporary employee electrocuted to death in Kupwara

Kupwara : A temporary employee of Power Development Department (PDD) was electrocuted to death when he was repairing a fault of a High Tension line (HT,) in Gabra village of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An official said that the deceased died on spot and was later shifted to Sub District Hospital Tanghdar where his medico-legal formalities were performed.

He was identified as Ashiq Magray son of Wahab Magray resident of Nowa Gabra Karnah.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case in this regard.