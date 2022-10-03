PDP concerned over dilapidated condition of Habba Kadal roads

Srinagar: Dismayed over the continued delay in macadamization of Habba Kadal roads by the administration, PDP leader Arif Laigaroo has expressed deep concern over their dilapidation condition.
In a statement, he said that the continued traffic mess has not only affected smooth movement and created chaos but also has affected business activities as well in the Habba Kadal.
Laigaroo said that the repair of Habba Kadal roads undertaken from R&B to SMC in an initiative to pave way for a smart city vision was to provide better walkable localities, reduce congestion and provide refurbished road networks including other amenities of citizens .
He has urged LG administration to take necessary steps in this direction so that city maintains it glory and sheen.