PDP concerned over prevailing power crisis

“The people of Kashmir, especially those living in Srinagar city are appalled at the electric supply playing ‘hide and seek’. No power schedule is being followed by the Power Development Department here,” he said.

Laigaroo said that if the state of affairs was that awful in Srinagar city than what would be the situation in small towns, hamlets, and higher reaches of J&K.

“The incumbent administration is slumber ridden, the current situation demands action. The power crisis should be dealt with on priority basis to ensure that people don’t suffer during the winter,” he said.