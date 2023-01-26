PDP concerned over ‘stopping of additional ration to people’

Srinagar: PDP’s Ex -State Secretary Youth and constituency Incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigroo has expressed serious concern on” stopping additional ration to the people in Jammu and Kashmir.”
In a statement Laigaroo said the decision is ill- thought out and arbitrary as it will deprive people of Jammu and Kashmir of staple food.
Laigroo said that administration has stopped additional 35 kgs of rice and atta to the people of Jammu and Kashmir which was started by PDP government in 2016 as Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Food Entitlement Scheme (MMSFES) to supplement the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to support marginalised, disadvantaged and other sections of the society.