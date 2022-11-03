PDP demands adequate drinking water

Srinagar: Arif Laigroo PDP constituency in-charge Habba Kadal on Sunday demanded adequate drinking water supply in Habba Kadal areas.

In a statement, he said that the residents of Habba Kadal, area of Srinagar on Sunday complained of 'shortage of drinking water supply in the area from the past several days.'

Laigaroo said that the residents of the Karfali Mohalla, Dalsanyar, Kani kadal, Chinkra Mohalla old Fetah Kadal and Zainder Mohallah are facing acute shortage of drinking water for last many days.