PDP demands comprehensive compensation to farmers, orchardists

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday expressed concern over the damage caused to the standing crop due to hailstorm in the upper belt of Kupwara.

A statement of PDP issued here said that PDP additional spokesperson Tahir Sayeed demanded comprehensive compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered heavy losses due to heavy hailstorm.

It said that Sayeed urged the district administration Kupwara to go for immediate assessment of the damages to the paddy and other crops and provide financial relief to the affected people.

The statement said that he expressed his sympathies with the farmers and horticulturists of Panzgam, Manzgam, Aalosa, Pachkote, Alichizab, Zurhama, Ladrawan Marhama and other affected villages.