PDP holds workers' convention in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday held a workers’ convention in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal.
The outreach programme was led by PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, State secretary Abdul Hameed Kohseen, G M Wachee (State Secretary), Arif Laigroo and Bashir Ahmed Mir (District Presiden Ganderbal) and Abdul Qayoom Bhat.
Speaking to the gathering G N Lone Hanjura stressed over party workers to ensure grass root level reach out to the people of Ganderbal district.
He also praised the party workers for making efforts to strengthen the party; urges workers to organize more programs in future
Lone said while speaking on the occasion said that PDP will never betray the people and will represent the aspirations of people. He cautioned the people against the conspiracies which he said are being hatched to divide and rule. “There is strength in unity and those who conspire should be given befitting reply,” he urged the people.
Reacting to delimitation commission draft, Lone said that the draft has been made to divide people and to alienate further. The draft is not acceptable to our party, he added.