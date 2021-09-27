PDP stages protest rally

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday staged a protest in Srinagar against “harassment of Kashmiri people”, arrest spree, continued detention of political prisoners, dismissal of government employees and other issues.

Senior PDP leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura) assembled outside PDP headquarters in Srinagar and proceeded towards Polo View. However, they were stopped by Police and disallowed to proceed towards the City Centre - Lal Chowk.

Talking to media persons, Hanjura said, “We are protesting against the unprecedented harassment of the people by the BJP led government.” Among those who took part in the protest included Parvez Ahmad, Arif Laigroo, Mohuiddin Wach, and Ghulam Nabi Panditpori.