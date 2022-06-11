Peaceful bandh in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Saturday observed peaceful bandh on a call given by different Muslim organisations headed by religious scholars.

Shutdown, however, affected normal life in the border districts as the people from all communities extended their support.

Several social, cultural organisations in Rajouri also extended support while religious preachers held press conferences in different areas of twin districts and appealed to people from all walks of life to extend their support to the bandh call.