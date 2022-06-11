Peaceful bandh in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Saturday observed peaceful bandh on a call given by different Muslim organisations headed by religious scholars.
Shutdown, however, affected normal life in the border districts as the people from all communities extended their support.
Several social, cultural organisations in Rajouri also extended support while religious preachers held press conferences in different areas of twin districts and appealed to people from all walks of life to extend their support to the bandh call.
Entire Poonch district also observed complete bandh with all the business establishments, except chemist shops, remaining closed while public transport also remained off the road.
The roads in the border district generally wore a deserted look as most of the people preferred to stay indoors.
Different organisations of minority communities also extended support to the bandh call in Poonch district and said that there was no place for any anti-religious talk in India and the government should deal with people resorting to such acts with iron hands.
In Rajouri, muslim community kept all the business establishments closed as a mark of protest and there was minimal movement of vehicles on road. The Islamic Welfare Organisation and other religious heads also held a press conference in Rajouri in which they thanked people from all walks of life for extending their support to the bandh call.
Khateeb Ghulam Rasool, Maulana Mohammad Farooq, Shafqat Mir among others said, “No religion teaches hatred against any other religion but some people are hell bent to damage the secular fabric of the country and these people are the biggest enemies of India.”
They demanded exemplary punishment for those who used objectionable remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
A senior government officer told Greater Kashmir that the situation remained peaceful in twin districts and a peaceful bandh was observed.