Anantnag: A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Mattan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

He has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir, son of Habibullah Mir of Paibugh Mattan.An official said Mir was injured after being hit by a moving car near Paibugh Mattan. “He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” he said. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started proceedings.