Penal action warnings won’t work: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said that bullying them into silence by penal action warnings would not work.
Her statement came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of J&K Police probing the Hyderpora encounter threatened legal action against the political leaders for making “speculative” statements about the investigation.
In a tweet, Mufti said, “Remarks on the SIT probe by different political parties aren’t mere speculation. These are grounded in facts. The administration’s aversion and discomfort with the truth coming to the fore is well known. Bullying us into silence by penal action warnings won’t work.”