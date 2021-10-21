PENDING CASE OF EX-MLAS, SITTING MPS | Furnish details within a month: HC tells Centre, J&K Government

Srinagar: The High Court (HC) has granted one more month to the Centre and J&K government for furnishing details about the number of cases pending in different subordinate courts as well as the matters pending in the HC against the former and sitting Members of Parliament and former Members of Legislative Assembly in J&K and Ladakh.

A division bench of Chief Justice PankajMithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul granted a one month’s time for complying with the direction contained in the order dated 20 September 2021 after the Centre and J&K government though their counsel prayed for more time.