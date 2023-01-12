Pending for a decade, SED Clears regularisation of, promotion of ZEOs

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) on Thursday considered regularisation and promotion of in-charge Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) which were pending for the last one decade in the department.
The move has come two weeks after Greater Kashmir reported that 8000 employees of SED were awaiting confirmation of their services for more than one decade.
Meanwhile on Thursday, the Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar convened a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to consider the cases of the ZEOs awaiting their regularisation and promotion for the past one decade.
During the meeting attended by officers of SED, General Administration Department (GAD) and Finance department, as many as cases of 425 officers were considered who were waiting for their regularisation since 2008.
During the meeting, the Principal Secretary SED issued instructions for regularisation of in-charge headmasters and in-charge Lecturers of the department as well.
As already reported by this newspaper, over the years the SED had delayed regularisation of the services of in-charge ZEOs, headmasters and other employees, leaving them high and dry.
The delay in regularisation of services was attributed to the delay in holding the DPC meeting to confirm the in-charge officers.
"It is a welcome move that the department has considered the cases of in-charge ZEOs for their regularisation and promotion. It was our long pending demand with the department," said an official.
Notably, the J&K School Education Officers (retired and in-service) Association (SEOA) had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay by the department in holding DPC meetings for the last one decade.
The Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar had earlier assured Greater Kashmir that the DPC meeting will be convened to confirm the promotion of the in-charge ZEOs.
The in-charge officers have extended gratitude to the department for considering their cases for confirmation noting that all such cases should be cleared in a phased manner without any delay.
As already reported, the SED in the past had kept the confirmation cases of those employees pending who have either attained superannuation or have passed away during previous years.
The School Education Officers (retired and in-service) Association (SEOA) earlier claimed that regularisation of in-charge headmasters was pending since 2011 while the ZEOs and Principals were waiting for their regularisation since 2008 and 2006.