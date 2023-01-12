Pending for a decade, SED Clears regularisation of, promotion of ZEOs

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) on Thursday considered regularisation and promotion of in-charge Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) which were pending for the last one decade in the department.

The move has come two weeks after Greater Kashmir reported that 8000 employees of SED were awaiting confirmation of their services for more than one decade.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar convened a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to consider the cases of the ZEOs awaiting their regularisation and promotion for the past one decade.