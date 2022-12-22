‘People acknowledging our work is a great satisfaction’

Addressing the darbar of officers and jawans the DGP congratulated all ranks for their role in maintaining peace across J&K. “I felt great satisfaction during the recent Public interaction meetings wherein people are acknowledging the efforts & good work of J&K Police'', the DGP said adding that the people's opinion about J&K Police and of forces have changed for good now as compared to what it used to be few years back. He said that people of J&K are having a sigh of relief from terror and are not hindering in telling the truth openly, adding that it is a moment of pleasure and satisfaction for all of us that the dividends of our hardwork are visible.

The DGP said that Police and force is duty bound to make sure that no one is playing with the law as no one is above the law adding that it is our responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

He said that people are doing their business and day to day activities freely because they trust us.

He said that there are some elements who are worried as their conspiracies are not making any effect on common people.

The DGP referred to the observation of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah during an interview with a national television channel, in which Union Home Minister while acknowledging the fast growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir had said that the terrorism in J&K is being fought by Jammu and Kashmir Police.