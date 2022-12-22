‘People acknowledging our work is a great satisfaction’

Srinagar: Director General Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today said that people acknowledging J&K Police’s work is a great satisfaction.
According to a press note, DGP today laid foundation stone of a hostel for wards of Police personnel at PCR Complex Srinagar and inaugurated NGO's Mess of IRP 20th Battalion at Parihaspora, Pattan. He addressed a darbar of officers and jawans of 4 IRP battalions stationed at Parihaspora Complex.
He was accompanied by ADGP Armed SJM Gillani, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar the DGP was received by DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj and Commandants of IRP bns and other officers of these Battalions. On his arrival the DGP was given Command Guard of Honour.
Addressing the darbar of officers and jawans the DGP congratulated all ranks for their role in maintaining peace across J&K. “I felt great satisfaction during the recent Public interaction meetings wherein people are acknowledging the efforts & good work of J&K Police'', the DGP said adding that the people's opinion about J&K Police and of forces have changed for good now as compared to what it used to be few years back. He said that people of J&K are having a sigh of relief from terror and are not hindering in telling the truth openly, adding that it is a moment of pleasure and satisfaction for all of us that the dividends of our hardwork are visible.
The DGP said that Police and force is duty bound to make sure that no one is playing with the law as no one is above the law adding that it is our responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of the people.
He said that people are doing their business and day to day activities freely because they trust us.
He said that there are some elements who are worried as their conspiracies are not making any effect on common people.
The DGP referred to the observation of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah during an interview with a national television channel, in which Union Home Minister while acknowledging the fast growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir had said that the terrorism in J&K is being fought by Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Dilbag Singh said that it is an honour for the force that its work is being appreciated and acknowledged at higher levels. He said that we have come a long way and need to put in more efforts to ensure terror free J&K in which our children can continue to take part in any activity without any fear.
The DGP advised the officers and jawans to take care of their physical fitness and said that besides conducting regular refresher training courses, different sports activities to be organised on regular basis. He directed Commandants to focus on organizing different sports activities as per the availability of the resources.
The DGP advised Jawans to keep an eye on the day to day activities of their wards so that they would not get trapped in any drug menace. He advised the police personnel to keep a special focus on the studies of their children so that they could achieve bigger goals.