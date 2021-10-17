People can easily connect to Apni Party: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday said that the idea of establishing Apni Party district offices across Jammu and Kashmir was based on an extensive outreach programme where people could easily get connected with the party leadership.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a gathering of party workers at Apni Party’s district office in Baramulla, he said, “People can freely express their suggestions, complaints and even mention their grievances which Apni Party will raise with the authorities in-charge. Everyone is welcome here as this is people’s own party.” The statement said that at the party office, he was welcomed by the party’s district office bearers, especially District President Baramulla Shoaib Lone. It said that Bukhari expressed satisfaction over the requisite arrangements made at the district office while asserting that the party leadership should always remain available to the people to address their pressing issues.

The statement said that Bukhari along with party leaders were given an extensive tour of the office and apprised about the daily functioning of the district office. It said that on behalf of the district leadership, Lone expressed gratitude to the party leadership, especially Bukhari for visiting the district office and encouraging them to carry on the public welfare activities in the district with further rigour and zeal. During the visit, Bukhari was accompanied by Apni Party Chairman Parliamentary Committee Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Provincial President, Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and other senior leaders.