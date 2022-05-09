People demand restoration of Batagund bridge

Kupwara: Scores of people Monday staged a sit in protest against Roads and Buildings (R&B) department in Handwara for failing to repair Batagund bridge in Mawer area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The protestors said that the bridge was damaged 10 months ago due to flash floods following which administration suspended traffic movement over it.
They said that R&B officials had promised them that the bridge would be repaired within shortest span of time but after the passage of 10 months, nothing has been done so far in this regard.
"Due to non-availability of bridge, we are forced to take the longest route for Handwara. The worst part is that we are paying double fare to cab drivers," said one of the protestor.