People in far flung areas demand adequate ration for winter months

Srinagar: In view of early snowfall in some parts of Kashmir today, people living in several far flung areas have urged the authorities to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities at ration stores for winter months.
After the snowfall and closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the residents of these areas got anxious. They demanded adequate stock of essential commodities at the ration stores of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department.
“The roads in far off areas remain blocked during winter months. Government should ensure that supply of essential commodities is done during early months,” said Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Kralpora Kupwara.
Similar demands were made by the people from other far off areas where the consumers appealed to the government to ensure the supply of essential commodities is made at the right time.
“The winters are approaching and the ration stores should be equipped with the supply of rice, sugar, kerosene oil and other commodities which can be utilized during winter months,” said Bashir Ahmad a resident of Gurez.
Director FCSCA, Abdul Salam Mir when contacted said the department has sent the supply of essential commodities to all the far off areas including Karnah, Machill, Keran, Gurez and other areas.
“We have sent the stock of essential commodities to all these areas till April 2022. In Gurez we have sent the supply of essential commodities till June month of next year,” Mir said.
He said the people of far off areas need not to worry as the ration has been dumped in all the ration stores to cater them during winter months.