People in far flung areas demand adequate ration for winter months

Srinagar: In view of early snowfall in some parts of Kashmir today, people living in several far flung areas have urged the authorities to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities at ration stores for winter months.

After the snowfall and closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the residents of these areas got anxious. They demanded adequate stock of essential commodities at the ration stores of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department.