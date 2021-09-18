People of Sopore won’t suffer anymore: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sopore: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday said that people of this north Kashmir town Sopore would not suffer anymore as best facilities and quality medicines were now available at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore.
Talking to media persons on the sideline of a function at SDH Sopore said that patient care would improve in Sopore as best medical facilities and quality medicines would be available at cheap rates at Jan Aushadhi Kendra general medical store which he also inaugurated on Saturday.
Mandaviya also inaugurated a CT Scan unit having a project cost of Rs 1.72 crore at the hospital.
On the occasion Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, ADC Sopore Parvaiz Sajad, CMO Baramulla, SP Sopore, DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safeena Baig, Municipal Committee President and other officials of the district were present during the visit of the union minister.
On the occasion, President Municipal Council Sopore Masarat Rasool Kar briefed the union health minister about the issues of SDH Sopore saying that SDH should be upgraded to a full-fledged district hospital.
She also demanded a fully functional new operation theatre as it not functional so far.
Kar also highlighted that the elevator that was installed in the new building be made functional for the convenience of the patients and their attendants.
“Considering the harsh winter, a central heating facility should be the priority for the hospital for both the new and the old buildings. Similarly, residential quarters for the doctors are still incomplete, which affects the healthcare facilities,” she said.