People of Sopore won’t suffer anymore: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sopore: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday said that people of this north Kashmir town Sopore would not suffer anymore as best facilities and quality medicines were now available at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore.

Talking to media persons on the sideline of a function at SDH Sopore said that patient care would improve in Sopore as best medical facilities and quality medicines would be available at cheap rates at Jan Aushadhi Kendra general medical store which he also inaugurated on Saturday.

Mandaviya also inaugurated a CT Scan unit having a project cost of Rs 1.72 crore at the hospital.