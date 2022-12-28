People urged to use platform of Block Diwas in Pulwama for accessible administration

Pulwama: “ Block Diwas is growing as an Institution and massive participation of people is reclamation of trust on Govt Institutions,” said Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, District Development Commissioner Pulwama.
The officer said this while speaking to a huge gathering of people at Govt Higher Secondary School Samboora, Pampore, Pulwama.
DC said that such events are proving successful in bringing Governance at doorsteps. He further said that the permanent nature of Block Diwas is reaffirming the commitment of the government for an accessible administration. It has always been our endeavor to increase the impact of Governance, DC Added.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama laid foundation of Art/ Craft Room at HSS Samboora, also participated in a plantation drive at HSS Samboora. He also inaugurated a tug of war competition between two teams.
The DC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature.
DC Pulwama spent the whole day in Samboora, Block Pampore and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.
The DC further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments. He also added that Samboora Village has been included in the tourist map of the country and now it is the collective responsibility of the residents of Samboora Village to beautify it.
He was accompanied by the DDC Member Minha Lateef, SSP Awantipora, Mohd Yousuf, ADDC Pulwama Sheikh Abdul Aziz, BDC Chairperson Mir Altaf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora Zaffar Ahmad Shawl, ACD Pulwama, ACP Pulwama, other PRIs, Tehsildar Pampore, besides all other District officers.
The DC said that Block Diwas is observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated that the Block Divas is a novel platform for people to put forth their grievances and receive prompt responses. He emphasized that such mechanisms impart transparency in governance and promote responsive functioning of public entities.
He said that directions have been passed to all line departments to ensure that their representatives regularly participate in Block Divas and ensure redressal of genuine grievances. He said that the Government is fully committed to last mile delivery of public services.
Speaking on the occasion, Choudhary said that Yumi block/ Block Divas is a regular feature now and appealed people to become active participants so that the issues of daily importance are redressed in the minimum possible time. He highlighted the objectives of the various governmental programmes informing the public that these schemes, campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues. The DDC directed the concerned Officers to exhort for completion of ongoing projects, Roads, & bridges. He urged upon officers to complete the works within the shortest possible time.
The Deputy commissioner also directed the concerned Officers to be proactive and remain accessible to the people so that the purpose of the initiative is fulfilled.
Thousands of people hailing from across the Block attended the programme and put forth their issues relating to problems they are facing.
During the Public hearing, PRI members and various public delegations, Individuals, Deputations from Panchayats apprised the DDC about the issues pertaining to the different departments including Health, Education, Horticulture, Agriculture, Jal Sakti, RDD, R&B, Power Deptt, Social Welfare, ICDS and other sectors. While interacting with the public, individually as well as in deputations the DDC reiterated that the aim and objective of this programme is to take a firsthand appraisal of all issues on spot at grass roots level.
The delegations also raised the issues regarding the provision of various services like revenue extracts, domicile certificates, caste certificates, dependency certificates, registration for various individual benefit schemes including social Security schemes for Old age pensions, handicap pensions, scholarships and submitted memorandum of demands pertaining to their respective Panchayat Halqas.
Speaking on the occasion, officers/ officials from various departments aware the general public about the various government sponsored schemes and urged people to take benefits from them.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Baseer Choudhary inspected the stalls installed by different departments and enquired about the benefits/ schemes being provided by these departments to the general masses, besides enquiring about the grievances redressal mechanism being adopted by them to satiate public aspirations.