People urged to use platform of Block Diwas in Pulwama for accessible administration

Pulwama: “ Block Diwas is growing as an Institution and massive participation of people is reclamation of trust on Govt Institutions,” said Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, District Development Commissioner Pulwama.

The officer said this while speaking to a huge gathering of people at Govt Higher Secondary School Samboora, Pampore, Pulwama.

DC said that such events are proving successful in bringing Governance at doorsteps. He further said that the permanent nature of Block Diwas is reaffirming the commitment of the government for an accessible administration. It has always been our endeavor to increase the impact of Governance, DC Added.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama laid foundation of Art/ Craft Room at HSS Samboora, also participated in a plantation drive at HSS Samboora. He also inaugurated a tug of war competition between two teams.