People use makeshift bridge in Thayan Kalaroose

Kupwara: Due to non-availability of a concrete bridge the residents of Thayan B in Kalaroose area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are forced to use a makeshift bridge to cross Moori Nallah and reach to their respective destinations.

The Rural Development Department in 2018 had approved a bridge for the area, following which work was started but then it was left halfway due to reasons best known to the authorities.

Only a few abutments of the bridge have been constructed all through these years leaving the locals anguished. “We have now lost the hope of seeing this bridge completed because the concerned department seems insensitive towards our hardships which we face on a daily basis,” a local social activist Shahid Ul Islam told Greater Kashmir.