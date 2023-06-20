People use makeshift bridge in Thayan Kalaroose

Kupwara: Due to non-availability of a concrete bridge the residents of Thayan B in Kalaroose area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are forced to use a makeshift bridge to cross Moori Nallah and reach to their respective destinations.
The Rural Development Department in 2018 had approved a bridge for the area, following which work was started but then it was left halfway due to reasons best known to the authorities.
Only a few abutments of the bridge have been constructed all through these years leaving the locals anguished. “We have now lost the hope of seeing this bridge completed because the concerned department seems insensitive towards our hardships which we face on a daily basis,” a local social activist Shahid Ul Islam told Greater Kashmir.
He said that the minor students and women happen to be the worst hit due to lack of bridge. “Amid high water level in the Moori Nallah, students of the area are unable to cross it which ultimately tells upon their studies,” he added.
“Since our school happens to be on the other side of Moori Nallah so whenever water level increases in it, we prefer staying back at home. We are unable to understand why authorities were watching our miseries as mute spectators and doing nothing with regard to completing the remaining construction work of this bridge,” said a student of class 5th.
Even locals are aghast over inordinate delay in completion of the bridge. They said that hundreds of households were dependent on this bridge. “Whenever any medical emergency arises in the area, we have to carry patients on shoulders and reach the main road, from where we board vehicles to proceed further,” said Mudasir, a local youth. The residents said that the bridge once completed will ease out the hardships of students and locals who have been suffering badly.
When contacted Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Kupwara Hilal Ahmad Mir, he said that he will personally look into the matter and try to resolve the issue on top priority.