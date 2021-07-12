Peoples Conference pays tributes to 1931 martyrs

Srinagar: Peoples’ Conference senior leader, Basharat Bukhari while remembering the martyrs of 13th July 1931, has said that ‘the greatest tribute to the martyrs will be an honest acknowledgement from the age old political parties and its leaders as to whether they have really respected their sacrifices or not.’

According to a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “the greatest ever tribute to the souls of the martyrs of 1931 will be the honesty of those Kashmir based leaders and political party’s, who claim to be the sole representatives of the people of Kashmir, in acknowledging whether they have actually respected the sacrifices of the martyrs, who immortalised their courage by rendering sacrifices or not.

It is our humble appeal to these leaders and party’s that before offering tribute to the martyrs of 1931, they should put a hand on their heart and tell the people whether they have ever really paid respect to their sacrifices or not. This will be the biggest tribute for the martyrs of 1931.”