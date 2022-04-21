Perform or face action: SED directs ReTs

Regarding the Primary schools with enrolment of 3 to 10 students, the meeting has decided that the teachers of such schools should be “directed” to enhance the enrollment of students through door to door campaigns under Mega Enrollment Drive.

“Since the very objective of creation of ReT cadre was to ensure the universal access of students,” read the minutes of the meeting.

The department has directed all the teachers of such schools to ensure the enrollment of 10 students. “Otherwise some disciplinary action may be taken against the non performing teachers,” the official document reads.

The meeting also deliberated about the Primary Schools where the enrollment is zero or less than three and has decided that such institutions will be merged with the nearest possible school keeping in view the access aspect with the co-operation of PRIs.