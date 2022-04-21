Perform or face action: SED directs ReTs

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has directed the Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers to ensure enrollment of 10 students in stand-alone Government Primary Schools and enhance the number through door to door campaigns.
The decision was taken by the Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh in a meeting convened recently in Civil Secretariat Jammu regarding the merger of government Primary Schools with “very poor” enrollment.
The meeting was attended by the Director School Education Jammu and all Chief Education Officers (CEO) of Jammu division.
Regarding the Primary schools with enrolment of 3 to 10 students, the meeting has decided that the teachers of such schools should be “directed” to enhance the enrollment of students through door to door campaigns under Mega Enrollment Drive.
“Since the very objective of creation of ReT cadre was to ensure the universal access of students,” read the minutes of the meeting.
The department has directed all the teachers of such schools to ensure the enrollment of 10 students. “Otherwise some disciplinary action may be taken against the non performing teachers,” the official document reads.
The meeting also deliberated about the Primary Schools where the enrollment is zero or less than three and has decided that such institutions will be merged with the nearest possible school keeping in view the access aspect with the co-operation of PRIs.
“So that there may be a justified distribution of teachers and other resources to acquire the optimum Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR),” the document reads.
The engagement of school teachers in non-teaching activities was also discussed in the meeting wherein the government has directed the CEOs and ZEOs to ensure that no teacher is engaged in non-teaching assignments.
“CEOs should issue certificates to ensure that no teacher is engaged in non-teaching activity since there is a government order that no teacher will be engaged for non-teaching activity,” it reads.
All the CEOs have been directed to certify at earliest that no teacher is engaged in non-teaching activity “so that the academic part of the schools may be safe-guarded.”
Following the order for merger of schools with low enrollment, the government has decided to engage the surplus teachers in such a way that the subject needs of the adjoining schools and optimum PTR are maintained as well.
In wake of the government directions, the CEOs have directed all the Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to submit the certificate that “no teacher is engaged in non-teaching activity including in High and Higher Secondary schools of their respective zones.