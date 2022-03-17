Periodic spurt in terror incidents; forces curb them immediately: DG CRPF

"So, it is a periodic thing...but we undertake quick and immediate action to control such incidents," the DG said.

He said that these incidents were "not controlled by internal terrorists but from across the border too."

"Instructions for targeting someone in Jammu and Kashmir come from foreign soil too...there are intelligence inputs too. But the situation is not out of hand (in J&K)," Singh said. “After the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to J&K, incidents of stone-pelting had come down to nil now and the number of foreign terrorists operating in Kashmir too was very less.”

According to CRPF data, a total of 175 militants have been killed by it in the past year in J&K, 183 have been arrested and two surrendered.