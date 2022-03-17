Periodic spurt in terror incidents; forces curb them immediately: DG CRPF

New Delhi: There is “definitely” a periodic spurt in terror incidents in J&K but these are immediately contained by security forces, Director General (DG) CRPF Kuldiep Singh said Thursday.
Addressing a news conference ahead of the 83rd Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to be celebrated on March 19 in Jammu, he said that December and January have been “very good” for security forces and their success rate has been high and there are times when a spurt is seen in terrorist violence.
“There has not been a spurt in terrorist incidents as it was being thought. There have been two to three incidents recently and yes, if you feel that these incidents are increasing, then yes definitely there is a spike but this spike has been contained immediately," the DG said. “On Wednesday, three terrorists have been killed in J&K, and sometime back a foreign terrorist was killed.”
In the case of the killing of an off-duty CRPF soldier in Kashmir, the security forces got into quick action and arrested the attacker, he said.
"So, it is a periodic thing...but we undertake quick and immediate action to control such incidents," the DG said.
He said that these incidents were "not controlled by internal terrorists but from across the border too."
"Instructions for targeting someone in Jammu and Kashmir come from foreign soil too...there are intelligence inputs too. But the situation is not out of hand (in J&K)," Singh said. “After the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to J&K, incidents of stone-pelting had come down to nil now and the number of foreign terrorists operating in Kashmir too was very less.”
According to CRPF data, a total of 175 militants have been killed by it in the past year in J&K, 183 have been arrested and two surrendered.
Three CRPF personnel were killed while 61 were injured between March 2021 and March 16 this year.
The DG said that they were looking at a “truck scanner” like a gadget, called the multi-mode passive detection system, to detect hidden arms and ammunition in large vehicles.
“CRPF teams will go and see these technologies and gadgets in the US and some other places where they are working on the ground and if found efficient, the force will procure them,” Singh said.