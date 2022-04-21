Pervasive power crises never witnessed in J&K’s history: PC

Srinagar: Former legislator and senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Mansoor Hussian Sohrawardhy has termed the pervasive power outages amid the ongoing Ramadhan as frightening to the core.

In a statement Mansoor said that the power crises are menacingly looming large in both Jammu as well as in Kashmir with administration playing a proverbial ostrich, caring little about the insurmountable predicament the masses of Jammu and Kashmir have been plunged into.