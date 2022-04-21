Pervasive power crises never witnessed in J&K’s history: PC

Srinagar: Former legislator and senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Mansoor Hussian Sohrawardhy has termed the pervasive power outages amid the ongoing Ramadhan as frightening to the core.
In a statement Mansoor said that the power crises are menacingly looming large in both Jammu as well as in Kashmir with administration playing a proverbial ostrich, caring little about the insurmountable predicament the masses of Jammu and Kashmir have been plunged into.
He said that frequent outages have resulted in large scale crisis on the ground with people facing plethora of hardships during Iftaar and Sehri- the occasions when need for the electricity is dire and inevitable.
“Such a situation was never in the modern history of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed when the power cuts are so prolonged and unending, " Mansoor said.