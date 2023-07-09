Phaag Forum holds meeting with police officer

Srinagar: Various civil society members from Phaag area headed by Dr G M Rather Chairman Phaag Forum today met Suheal Iqbal JKPS (SHO Harwan probationer), a press release said.

Suheal has recently assumed the charge of SHO PS Harwan. “The introductory meetings was attended by the respectable citizens, civil societies of concerned areas. During the meeting numerous grievances were projected and discussed. The chairing officer gave patient hearing to the participants and the grievances pertains to Police were resolved on spot and also assured them that the issues pertaining to other departments will be taken up with concerned authorities for early redressal,”the press release said.

It was also reiterated by the officer that the aim of the meet is to ensure timely and efficient services to the aggrieved persons in a very transparent judicious manner. The participants were impressed upon to co-operate with police in maintaining Law and order, drug and crime free atmosphere in the Phaag area, the press release said.