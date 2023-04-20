PHDCCI Kashmir greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar: A P Vicky Shaw Chair PHDCCI Kashmir extended his greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce said that it recognises the importance of this occasion to our "Muslim brothers and sisters and extends its sincerest wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity."

Vicky Shaw in his Eid greetings said that "I along with my PHDCCI team of members extend my Eid greetings to all." The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry "acknowledges and appreciates the vital role played by the business community in the development and growth of our economy."

"The Chamber of Commerce takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to promoting a diverse and inclusive business environment where everyone can thrive. We believe that diversity is a strength that enriches our communities and economies. Once again, on behalf of the PHD Chamber of Commerce, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes for a joyful and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr." KNS