PHE daily wagers demand release of wages

Srinagar: Daily wagers engaged in Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on Saturday staged protest at Press Enclave here to press for their demands.
The protestors assembled under the banner of Kashmir PHE Joint Employees Association and raised pro-justice slogans. “Our salary has been withheld. We demand its immediate release in view on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha which falls on 21 of current month,” said protestors.
Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a protestor said that some officials in PHE have “deliberately” withheld the salaries to force “daily wagers to go on pen down strike.”
The protestors appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene in the matter and direct concerned officials to release their salaries in view of Eid.