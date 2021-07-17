PHE daily wagers demand release of wages

Srinagar: Daily wagers engaged in Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on Saturday staged protest at Press Enclave here to press for their demands.

The protestors assembled under the banner of Kashmir PHE Joint Employees Association and raised pro-justice slogans. “Our salary has been withheld. We demand its immediate release in view on upcoming Eid-ul-Adha which falls on 21 of current month,” said protestors.