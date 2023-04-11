PHE drivers, cleaners hold union meeting

Srinagar: A meeting of PHE drivers and cleaners was held at Chief office on 4 April, 2023. In the meeting, the performance of the union since 2019 till date was discussed and assessed.

It was observed that the President of the Union has failed to meet the rightful demands and rights of working drivers and cleaners in the department. Keeping this in view, it was unequivocally decided by all participants that the President and his powers be dismissed with immediate effect. A four member committee will overlook the functioning of the union until a new governing body is elected.

Moreover, PHE driver, cleaner and retired incharge chauffers of the department were asked to be present in Union office at Iqbal park on 7 May, 2023 at 11 AM sharp.