PHQ orders promotions/in-situ promotion

Srinagar: Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has issued promotion/In-situ promotion orders in favour of 93 police officers/officials of UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

According to a press note, departmental promotion committee under the chairmanship of the DGP J&K has issued promotion in respect of 16 sub-inspectors of Ladakh union territory to the rank of inspectors, 22 assistant sub-inspectors of J&K executive cadre to the rank of sub-inspectors besides 55 officers/officials have been given grade promotion.

While congratulating the promoted police officers/officials and their families, the director general of policehas expressed hope that they will continue to work with more zeal and enthusiasm.