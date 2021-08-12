PHQ sanctions Rs 20 lakh for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav’ functions

Srinagar: Police Headquarters has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh under the civic action programme in favour of 50 heads of different units of J&K Police for conducting various activities in their respective jurisdictions in connection with the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav’ during the financial year 2021-22.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that vide PHQ Order No 2429 of 2021, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 40,000 each in favour of ADGP Armed, J&K, ADGP Jammu Zone, IGP Kashmir Zone, all range DIsG, all District SSPs, SSP Crime Branch Kashmir, SP Trafic Rural Kashmir and Jammu, Commandants of JKAP 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, IRP 12th,13th,14th,16th,18th, 20th, 23th and 24th for organising the activities and events under the civic action programme.

It said that the DDOs had been directed to publicise the events through print, electronic media and social media platforms.

The statement said that some of the Police units had already started the programmes in their respective jurisdictions.