Physical, financial progress of Tourism Deptt/ TDAs reviewed

Srinagar: Secretary, Tourism Department, Sarmad Hafeez today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress of the department as well as preparation of revised budget estimates for the FY 2022-23 at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, JKTDC, Minga Sherpa; Director Tourism Jammu, Executive Director, Mubarakh Mandi, Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course, Director, SKICC, Director Finance, Tourism department, Chief Executive Officers of all Tourism Development Authorities (TDAs) of J&K, senior officers of tourism department and other concerned officials.

Chairing the meet, the Secretary emphasized upon the officers of all agencies that allotted funds should be utilized to its optimum level and regular reports should be submitted on utilisation of funds. He asked the officers that revised estimates should be prepared in consultation with line agencies.

Highlighting the need for effective utilisation of the assets of department, Sarmad Hafeez impressed upon the officers that the assets of the department should be utilised to its full potential besides the maintenance of these assets should also be done on timely basis.

The Secretary further asked the officers that the manpower should also be outsourced to manage the assets having shortfall of human resource.

While highlighting about different initiatives of Administration, the Secretary delved upon the officers to facilitate the aspiring youth for establishing home stay clusters as well as other infrastructure so that they are made self employed.

He asked the Tourism department to organise camps for registration of youth under Home Stay scheme as it will create employability avenues for them.