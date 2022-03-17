PIB Srinagar organises media workshop at Pulwama

Pulwama: Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar organised a one day Media Workshop on Thursday at Conference Hall DC Office Pulwama aimed at sensitisation and capacity building of journalists from Pulwama and Shopian about various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and their role to bring awareness among common people.
According to a press note, the programme was conducted in collaboration with district administration and inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama Baseer ul Haq Choudhary and included about 50 eminent media persons from Pulwama and Shopian districts and other administrative officers.
DC Pulwama in his address said that the media acts as a direct link between society and administration and presenting this connection in a satisfactory manner is a great achievement.
Deputy Director PIB Srinagar, Ghulam Abbas said that the aim of organising such a program is to highlight the role of media to bring awareness among people about different government sponsored schemes and initiatives.
He suggested that scheme implementation, analysis and results should also be reported properly to determine the actual outcome of the scheme at the ground level.
Emphasizing the need of developmental reporting, he said that the media should play an active role in bringing about awareness while district administration should work towards implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes.