PIB Srinagar organises media workshop at Pulwama

Pulwama: Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar organised a one day Media Workshop on Thursday at Conference Hall DC Office Pulwama aimed at sensitisation and capacity building of journalists from Pulwama and Shopian about various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and their role to bring awareness among common people.

According to a press note, the programme was conducted in collaboration with district administration and inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama Baseer ul Haq Choudhary and included about 50 eminent media persons from Pulwama and Shopian districts and other administrative officers.