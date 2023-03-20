PIB Srinagar organises media workshop in Budgam

Budgam: To build a direct interface between the government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India today organised media workshop “Vartalap” at district Budgam.

The workshop, organised at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office, was presided over by Additional District Development Commissioner Budgam Dr Akramullah Tak.

In his address, Dr Tak appreciated the efforts of PIB Srinagar for organizing the media workshop and said that it is the best platform for a dialogue between media and government as it is the need of the hour.

He also presented the development scenario of district Budgam and informed the gathering about the progress made under various Central Government schemes and initiatives in the district.