PIB Srinagar organises media workshop ‘Vartalap’ at Bandipora

Bandipora: To build a direct interface between the government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India Thursday organised a media workshop ‘Vartalap’ at district Bandipora.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief guest of the workshop was Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad and the guest of honour was Additional Director General, PIB Srinagar and Chandigarh Rajinder Chaudhry.
Addressing the gathering, Ahmad thanked PIB for organising the workshop at Bandipora.
He said that journalists were doing their bit in contributing to society by being the eyes and ears of the administration.
Ahmad said that the advent of social media has been both a boon and a bane as sometimes misinformation spreads at a very fast rate and journalists can help in maintaining checks and balances regarding the same.
He encouraged the media to provide feedback to the administration so that it helps in better governance.
Ahmad said that the media had a lot of power and media persons should use that power wisely and judiciously and make sure that the power is not misused.
He asserted that the relation between the government and the media should be an honest one as it is ultimately the public that gets to benefit from it.
In his keynote address, Chaudhry thanked district administration Bandipora for their support in organising the workshop.