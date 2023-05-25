PIB Srinagar organises media workshop ‘Vartalap’ at Bandipora

Bandipora: To build a direct interface between the government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India Thursday organised a media workshop ‘Vartalap’ at district Bandipora.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief guest of the workshop was Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad and the guest of honour was Additional Director General, PIB Srinagar and Chandigarh Rajinder Chaudhry.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmad thanked PIB for organising the workshop at Bandipora.

He said that journalists were doing their bit in contributing to society by being the eyes and ears of the administration.

Ahmad said that the advent of social media has been both a boon and a bane as sometimes misinformation spreads at a very fast rate and journalists can help in maintaining checks and balances regarding the same.