PIB Srinagar organises media workshop ‘Vartalap’ in Kupwara

Kupwara: To build a direct interface between the government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India on Saturday organised a media workshop ‘Vartalap’ at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kupwara.

A statement of the PIB Issued here said that the workshop was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

Addressing the gathering, the DC thanked PIB Srinagar for organizing the workshop in district Kupwara.

She said that journalists are also contributing to the development and progress of the society by acting as a bridge between the government and the public.