Pilgrims of Bhaderwah embark on Hajj

Bhadarwah: To perform annual Hajj, Hajis from Bhadarwah and Bhalla left for Srinagar on Tuesday.
A batch of 10 Hajj pilgrims including 3 from Bhadarwah, 2 from Udrana and 5 from Bhalla area were accorded a ceremonial send off for Srinagar today morning at 7:30 am.
These pilgrims will take direct international flight from Srinagar Airport for Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on 9th of this month to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
It is notable that the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia re-started this year after remaining suspended for two years due to the COVID pandemic.
A total of 5,737 pilgrims from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will perform Hajj this year.
Tehsildar Bhadarwah Showket Hayat Mattoo was present on the occasion to see off the vehicle carrying Hajj pilgrims for Srinagar, where from they will leave for Madina to perform Hajj.
Large number of people accompanied the Hajis from Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhadarwah to Pasri Bus Stand to see off 'Hajis' where they wished them a safe journey and smooth performance of Manasik-e-Hajj (Hajj rituals) and asked them to pray for peace, progress and prosperity for the UT as well as country as a whole.
While speaking on the occasion Tehsildar Bhadarwah Showket Mattoo congratulated the Hajis for pious journey and prayed for their safe and secure pilgrimage. He enjoined upon the pilgrims to pray for the peace, harmony and development of the district.