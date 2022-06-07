Pilgrims of Bhaderwah embark on Hajj

Bhadarwah: To perform annual Hajj, Hajis from Bhadarwah and Bhalla left for Srinagar on Tuesday.

A batch of 10 Hajj pilgrims including 3 from Bhadarwah, 2 from Udrana and 5 from Bhalla area were accorded a ceremonial send off for Srinagar today morning at 7:30 am.

These pilgrims will take direct international flight from Srinagar Airport for Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on 9th of this month to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.