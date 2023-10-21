PIPE DREAM | Potable water remains elusive for Qazigund residents

Qazigund: The residents of multiple villages in Yar Kushipora halqa in south Kashmir’s Qazigund are facing immense hardships in the absence of piped water in the area.

According to the residents, at least 10 hamlets including Kushipora, Check Muswani, Peer Taqi, Nagrus, Baghpora, and Batpora are facing an acute water crisis.

Many residents said that water pipes were laid in the village a few years ago, but a seamless water supply remained a distant dream.

They said that many new residential houses had come up in the area over the past few years and they were without piped water.