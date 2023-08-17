Piping ceremony held at DPHQ Baramulla

Baramulla: In an impressive ceremonial function held at DPHQ Baramulla, a piping ceremony of recently promoted 2 Assistant Sub-Inspectors was held.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure alongwith DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad pinned rank to the newly promoted 2 Assistant Sub-Inspectors namely ASI Mohd Ayoub and ASI Gh Mohd of Executive wing of J&K Police at DPHQ Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to continue doing work with more enthusiasm, zeal and zest and highest degree of dedication. He emphasized upon them that promotion is not only about upgrading the status but it also adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working team spirit in J&K Police. Finally, he wished the officers good luck in future.

The promoted officers pledged to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also and ensured better public services.